TEIN UCC Women's Wing organise community engagement on 24hr economy proposal at Abura

MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), in collaboration with the Office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, organized a one-day community engagement at Abura, Cape Coast.

The program aimed to explain the benefits of the 24-hour economy proposal to Ghanaians and highlight the developmental achievements of the NDC Member of Parliament.

Ragga, as he is popularly known, along with the TEIN ladies, moved through the Abura market, engaging traders in one-on-one conversations from shop to shop. They also spoke to drivers, tricycle riders, passengers, and pedestrians.

Ragga, speaking to journalists, narrated that as a former TEIN patron and the MP, he felt obliged to participate in the exercise since it was under the auspices of his office.

Miss Deborah Quartey, TEIN UCC Women's Wing Commissioner, mentioned that the community engagement aimed to educate market women on the 24-hour economy policy proposal and the benefits they stand to gain should the NDC come to power. She added that they were also engaging the traders to appreciate the good works of the MP and to vote for him in December.

She encouraged the youth not to despair due to the current economic challenges, admonishing them to vote for the NDC and JDM, highlighting the potential job opportunities the NDC's 24-hour economy has to offer. "With the 24-hour economy, a particular job can be done by three people in an 8-hour cycle. It seeks to expand the economy for more job opportunities for the youth," she stressed.

Miss Deborah further challenged the youth not to be discouraged from voting but rather turn up in their numbers to vote for Ragga and the NDC.

The Cape Coast North Youth Organizer for the NDC, Godfred Onso-Nyameyeh, also stated to journalists that the community engagement was meant to help the Abura citizens appreciate the work done by their MP and what more he intends to do to help his constituents.

Ever since the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, promised a 24-hour economy should he ascend to the presidency in the 2024 elections, it has been greeted with mixed reactions. This has ignited a sense of responsibility for the UCC TEIN Women's Wing of the NDC to go out and explain the policy to the ordinary Ghanaian.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast Journalist

