Yahu Blackwell bares historical stool name King Nii Armah Gbejelor “The First”

In a momentous occasion in May 2024, Jeroboam Yah Nii Armah Blackwell, professionally known as "Yahu Blackwell," of the Gadangme Tribe (Osu Diaspora), was enthroned as "OSU LUMOR."

This significant event marks a new chapter in the history of the Osu people, as Blackwell hails from Adu Kpono We, Kinkawe Quarters and was crowned by His Royal Majesty (HRM) Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV of the absolute Osu throne.

Yahu Blackwell now proudly bears the historical stool name King Nii Armah Gbejelor “The First,” making history as Osu’s first lineal Noryaa Mantse. The enthronement was conducted with all royal customary rites successfully performed by the Osu Djaasze and the Osu Wurlomo, ensuring the sacred traditions were honored.

As the new “King At Large,” King Nii Armah Gbejelor “The First” will oversee the global, political, and social affairs of the Osu Monarchy. His enthronement signifies a new era of leadership and unity for the Osu people, with hopes of strengthening the bonds within the diaspora and enhancing the global influence of the Osu heritage.

This historic event has been celebrated by many, as it not only honors the rich traditions of the Osu Monarchy but also paves the way for future generations to connect with their cultural roots.

The Osu community looks forward to the reign of King Nii Armah Gbejelor “The First” with great anticipation and optimism.