Agortime-Ziope: Hon. Agbeve deliver on promises, express satisfaction as he tour projects sites

The Member of Parliament for Agortime-Ziofe constituency, Hon. Charles Agbeve, has expressed confidence in the progress of several projects he has initiated in the constituency, many of which are nearing completion.

During a tour with media representatives, Hon. Agbeve visited an educational project he started five years ago in Adokpakorfe, a community near Agortime Agbesia that borders Adaklu. The GHS 200,000 two-classroom block GETfund project, now roofed, only requires plastering and other logistics to enable the community to start a kindergarten school.

This initiative aims to provide easy access to education for children under five years old in the farming community, which has a population of nearly 500. Currently, children must walk 10 kilometers to Agbesia or an additional two kilometers to Agortime Beh for school, or travel through the bush to Agorhokpo.

Hon. Agbeve reiterated his commitment to the project, fulfilling a promise he made before becoming an MP. He also called on corporate entities and individuals to support his efforts as he seeks funds to construct additional three basic school structures to accommodate Basics One to Three within the community.

The team also visited a GHS 20,000 dam site at Wortikpo, intended to provide a water source to enhance farming activities, especially during dry seasons. The MP promised to add necessary facilities to safeguard the dam, responding to the community's request for irrigation machines to prevent accidents and ensure easy access.

In another visit, the team inspected the Kpetoe Market Health Post, a GHS 250,000 project initiated by Hon. Agbeve to alleviate the plight of nurses and mothers who previously received health services under a mango tree in the market. The health post, promised in February and completed within three months, is pending a final assessment by engineers and the provision of necessary logistics. It is expected to serve as a first aid point for women in the market and nearby communities, including Afortor Yesukorfe, Amedikpui, and Market Top.

The facility will offer OPD services, antenatal care, and other health services on a 24-hour basis. Hon. Agbeve pledged his full support to ensure the facility is operational within the next month.

Mr. Emmanuel Awine Ayamga, the District Health Director of Agortime-Ziope, noted that the facility is strategically positioned to serve the market and surrounding communities. He confirmed that the contractor has acknowledged the project's completion, with only logistics needed for operations to begin. He also appealed for public support to acquire the necessary logistics, despite the MP’s strong commitment to fund and equip the facility.