Save a Life, Save the World: 5th paediatric specialists outreach for children at Sokode

The Pediatric Society of Ghana, in partnership with Ho Teaching Hospital and Matter Ecclesiastes Hospital Sokode Gbogame, conducted its 5th pediatric specialist outreach program, providing free medical screening for over 700 children aged 0 to 12 from the three Sokode communities.

The one-day event, held at the Sokode Gbogame Roman Catholic School Complex, saw 734 children screened for various medical conditions. Additionally, 90 NHIS renewals and 56 new registrations were completed.

Children received vitals checks, consultations, physiotherapy, ophthalmic services, and nutrition services. Special needs children requiring surgical and orthopedic interventions were referred for further treatment.

Dr. Richard Bright Danyo, Head of the Pediatric Unit at Ho Teaching Hospital and the team lead for the outreach, mentioned that in the past two years, the team has reached out to the communities of Kpetoe, Ziofe, Adidome, and Adaklu, conducting similar exercises between June and December.

The outreach aims to provide comprehensive medical care to children and gather early health information, especially from areas with limited access to health services. The team also provided free medications and enrolled children under five years onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), supported by volunteers' funds.

Dr. Danyo appealed to corporate organizations, faith-based organizations, NGOs, telecommunications networks, and individuals to support the pediatric outreach program, enabling them to extend their benevolent services to other parts of the region, thereby saving children's lives through early detection and treatment.

During the event on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Sokode Gbogame, a team of eye, ear, and dental specialists, along with physiotherapists, nutritionists, and NHIS officers, were present to ensure holistic care for the children.