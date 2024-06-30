ModernGhana logo
NCCE fosters better Police, community relations

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
Social News
SUN, 30 JUN 2024
CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT CAEZAR ABANGA

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held a community engagement between the Ghana Police Service and the residents of Paprabon, a predominantly farming community in the municipality.

According to Mr. Patrick Tampugre, the municipal director of the NCCE, the dialogue is part of the activities under the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism programme funded by the European Union. He emphasized that the increase in extremist activities in neighboring countries makes it essential to raise awareness of this threat, especially as elections in December approaches.

Chief Superintendent Caezar Abanga, the Atebubu divisional police commander, spoke on topics such as establishing trust between the police and community members, understanding the challenges and perspectives of both the police and the community in addressing violent extremism, and facilitating open communication about the signs of radicalization and effective countermeasures. He stressed that the police are there to serve the populace, not to oppress them.

He urged the community to provide information to the police for prompt action and advised against taking the law into their own hands. Acknowledging the existence of some problematic officers within the service, he encouraged the community to report any misconduct for disciplinary action.

Chief Superintendent Abanga also addressed the misconception that the police extort money from complainants, explaining that requests for transport assistance are due to logistical constraints faced by the police. He emphasized the importance of monitoring the activities of youth for early signs of radicalization and keeping an eye on strangers in the community.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Thomas Prempeh Mercer, the municipal crime officer, assisted in answering a wide range of questions from the community members.

Mr. Tampugre also advised the community to avoid ethnic or religion-based politics and instead focus on issues when voting in the December general elections.

6302024114928-l5gsj7u3i1-chief-superintendent-caezar-abanga11

