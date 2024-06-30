Celebrating Our Own: The Overdue Recognition of Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang

Prof. Jospeh Kwasi Agyemang at the University of South Africa

In a world where nations pride themselves on the achievements of their citizens, Ghana, our beloved country, often falls short. The reluctance to celebrate our own, unless posthumously, is an unfortunate reality that casts a shadow over our collective identity. This is starkly evident in the case of Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang, a Ghanaian alumnus of Sunyani Technical University and a senior accounting lecturer at the University of Eswatini. Despite his groundbreaking accomplishment of attaining three unique PhDs in accounting, his remarkable achievements have gone unnoticed and uncelebrated in Ghana. In contrast, Eswatini, South Africa and other nations have recognized and celebrated his extraordinary contributions to academia.

Professor Agyemang’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. He has navigated the rigorous terrain of academia with determination and excellence, earning not one, but three distinct doctoral degrees in accounting. Such an achievement is rare and deserves commendation from every corner of the globe, especially from his homeland. Yet, in Ghana, his story remains largely untold, his successes unacknowledged by the government, the academic community and the ordinary citizens.

This lack of recognition raises critical questions about our values and priorities as a nation. Why do we wait until our heroes and heroines are no longer with us to sing their praises? Why is it that the world sees the worth of our people before we do? These are not just rhetorical questions; they demand introspection and immediate action.

The Ghanaian government, for starters, has a pivotal role to play in this regard. It is incumbent upon our leaders to celebrate the achievements of Ghanaians, both at home and abroad. Recognition should not be reserved for the corridors of politics and sports alone but extended to all fields of endeavour, including academia. Celebrating the likes of Professor Agyemang not only boosts national pride but also serves as a powerful message to young Ghanaians that their efforts and achievements will be valued and honored by their nation.

The academic community in Ghana must also step up. Institutions should take pride in their alumni and faculty members who achieve remarkable feats. Celebrating these individuals can foster a culture of excellence and motivate both students and educators to strive for greatness. The achievements of Professor Agyemang should be a source of inspiration for all, demonstrating that with hard work and dedication, Ghanaians can excel on the world stage.

Ordinary citizens, too, have a part to play. In an age where social media amplifies voices, we can all contribute to celebrating our own. Sharing stories of Ghanaian success, supporting local talents, and taking pride in our collective achievements can help shift the narrative. It is through these small but significant actions that we can build a society that truly values and celebrates its members.

In Eswatini and South Africa, Professor Agyemang is rightfully celebrated. His contributions to academia are acknowledged and appreciated. This recognition not only honours him but also enhances the academic prestige of the institutions he is associated with. Ghana stands to benefit similarly, if not more, from celebrating its own. By doing so, we not only honour the individual but also inspire a generation and build a stronger, more united nation.

In conclusion, it is high time that Ghana breaks free from the unfortunate tradition of posthumous recognition. Let us celebrate our heroes and heroines while they are still with us, starting with Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang. His story is a testament to the potential that lies within every Ghanaian, and his achievements deserve to be celebrated by all of us. Let us take this opportunity to honor him and, in doing so, honour ourselves.