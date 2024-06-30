NIC decorated as best national overall blood donation organization

The National Blood Service has decorated the National Insurance Commission (NIC) as the overall best organization engaged in blood donation as the global community marks World Blood Donor Day.

Mr. Michael Andoh, NIC Acting Commissioner, explained that the commission, over the past three years, has mobilized and donated 5,019 pints of blood to the National Blood Service.

“Recognizing that a blood service that gives patients access to safe blood in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system,” Mr. Andoh stated at the event monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana.

The Acting NIC Commissioner pledged the commission’s continued supply of blood while lauding organizations and individuals for patronizing their annual blood donation campaigns.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year to recognize the selfless act of blood donation and encourage more people to join the life-saving cause.

The 2024 commemoration was on the global theme "Celebrating 20 years of giving: thank you, blood donors."

As part of the commemoration in Ghana, the National Blood Service organized an event to acknowledge and commend institutions and organizations that have supported the work of the National Blood Bank.

“Thank you to voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood,” Dr. Shirley Owusu Ofori, Chief Executive of the National Blood Service, stated during the event.

Dr. Ofori also thanked Ghanaians for supporting the service through their regular donations and assured the public of continued engagement and interactions with all interested parties in ensuring effective and efficient health service delivery to Ghanaians.

Organizations and individuals were also recognized for their efforts in stocking the National Blood Bank.

This year's theme, “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you, blood donors,” offers an excellent opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for their life-saving donations over the years and how their contributions have had a profound impact on lives all over the globe.