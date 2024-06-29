ModernGhana logo
Mawuena Trebarh laid to rest

  Sat, 29 Jun 2024
Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, was laid to rest today, Saturday, 29 June 2024.

The burial service took place this morning at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, where family, friends, and dignitaries gathered to honour her memory and legacy.

Mrs. Trebarh is remembered for her exceptional contributions to Ghana's investment landscape and her influential leadership at the GIPC.

Mrs. Trebarh, sister of the late Komla Dumor passed away on Thursday, 11 April 2024.

She made significant strides in her career, becoming the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from April 2013 to January 2017.

Before this historic appointment, she held esteemed positions at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd and Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd., breaking barriers as the first female underground exploration geologist and later serving as head of Corporate Communications.

Her contributions extended to the telecommunications sector, where she served as head of Corporate Service at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

She was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

The loss of Mrs. Trebarh came just one day before her birthday, marking a poignant moment for her family and colleagues.

She left behind her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebarh, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.

