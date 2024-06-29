ModernGhana logo
Parliament forms Ad Hoc Committee to explore pension scheme for former MPs

  Sat, 29 Jun 2024
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has formed an eight-member ad hoc committee to explore the possibility of implementing a pension scheme for Members of Parliament.

This is to address growing welfare concerns for former MPs.

This initiative was prompted by suggestions from both the Minority and Majority Chief Whips during a tribute to the late MP for Talensi, John Akologu Tia.

The announcement was made during parliamentary proceedings on Friday, 28 June 2024 with the committee given a two-week deadline to present their recommendations to the house.

Andrew Asiamah Amoako highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating: “Honourable members, I think this is very important for all of us. So a committee has been set up and looking at the members that have been assembled to look into it, I think we can be rest assured that they will come out with something good for us.”

He expressed gratitude to the committee members and urged them to work diligently, saying: “So, we thank the members and we hope that they work out expeditiously for us.”

