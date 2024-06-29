Air pollution second biggest threat to health in Ghana, causes 28,000 deaths annually — UNICEF

Air pollution is the second biggest threat to public health in Ghana, causing an estimated 28,000 deaths each year, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Ghana.

Speaking to journalists at a media café in Accra on Wednesday, June 26, Dr. Juan Emmanuel Dewez, Chief of Health and Nutrition at UNICEF Ghana, revealed that air pollution from various sources is responsible for a significant number of preventable deaths in the country each year.

"Air pollution is the second biggest threat to health in Ghana, causing 28,000 deaths/year (World Bank, 2023)," quoted Dr. Dewez from his presentation slides.

He explained that air pollution results from multiple sources including vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, and dust from various activities like mining.

Long term exposure poses serious health risks like respiratory infections, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.

Children are said to be particularly vulnerable due to their developing bodies.

“The total land area consists of 69% agricultural land. Climate change is likely to disrupt crop production and livelihoods of smallholder farmers," noted Dr. Dewez.

UNICEF Ghana is therefore advocating for urgent action to curb air pollution and its adverse health impacts on Ghanaian children and populations.

Dr. Dewez called for stronger environmental regulations and enforcement as well as public awareness on practices that exacerbate air quality issues.

Unless concrete steps are taken, air pollution is projected to remain a leading cause of mortality and threaten child survival and well-being in Ghana for years to come.