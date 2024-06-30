Mahama to pay full amount due victims of financial sector clean up

LISTEN

Victims of the financial sector clean up under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led administration went through serious excruciating moments.

Some people believe that the financial sector clean-up was politically motivated and targeted certain individuals and groups while others also believe that the clean-up was selectively enforced, with some institutions being targeted more than others.

Consequently, many people lost their jobs due to the closure of banks and financial institutions which led to a loss of livelihood for many people causing serious economic hardship for many.

It was reported that many of the victims died out of stress related illnesses while others committed suicide out of frustration.

There were some other serious consequences, the financial sector clean-up led to reduced investor confidence in the country which reduced economic activity.

Having sympathy for his fellow Ghanaians, former President John Dramani Mahama has made a promise to pay the full amount due to victims of the financial sector when he is elected back into office. This commitment was part of his campaign promises in 2020, and is aimed at addressing the pain and grievances of those affected by the financial sector clean-up exercise.

I have faith in the young man from Bole's assurance to help these victims based on his track record of showing sympathy to the people of Ghana.

During his presidency, H.E. John Mahama showed sympathy towards the victims of accidents and natural disasters such as floods and fire outbreaks by visiting affected persons and areas to provide relief and support to those in need.

Mahama demonstrated sympathy towards marginalised groups in society, such as the disabled and the elderly, by implementing policies and programmes to improve their welfare and inclusion in society.

He showed sympathy towards the youth by creating opportunities for them through initiatives such as the Youth Employment Agency and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan.

Mahama displayed sympathy towards the healthcare sector by investing in infrastructure and equipment to improve healthcare delivery and access for all citizens.

He showed sympathy towards farmers and the agricultural sector by implementing policies to support and promote agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and development.

In all, John Mahama's sympathetic leadership was characterised by his compassion and concern for the well-being of all citizens, especially the vulnerable and marginalised groups in society; and I am very confident that he will not disappoint victims of the financial sector clean-up exercise when he becomes president on January 7, 2025.

Anthony Obeng Afrane