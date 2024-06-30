NHIS was a brainchild of NDC, piloted during PNDC era; we've failed to market this achievement — Zanetor

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not adequately defended and promoted some of the key policies they initiated.

In an interview on GHOne TV, Zanetor indicated that NDC sat and allowed New Patriotic Party (NPP) administrations, including that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take credit for projects originally started by NDC governments.

She pointed specifically to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), often credited to the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, as a typical example of an initiative that was started by the NDC.

"The NHIS that people keep attributing to the NPP was actually a brainchild of the NDC. It was piloted during the PNDC era. That is why I said perhaps as the NDC, we are not marketing ourselves well enough and speaking about what we have achieved sufficiently," Zanetor stated.

She further emphasized the significant contributions made by the NDC under her father, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, including the expansion of electricity across the country.

"I believe that it was through the PNDC and into the NDC that we actually saw the expansion of electricity in this country," she added.

Zanetor also noted that many projects commissioned by the NPP were originally initiated by the NDC, with many contracts signed during NDC administrations coming to fruition under the NPP.

"A lot of the projects that the NPP has commissioned were actually started by the NDC. Many contracts that we have seen coming into fruition under the NPP were originally signed under the NDC," she said.