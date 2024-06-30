John Mahama

LISTEN

Dr. George Domfeh, a Development Economist at the University of Ghana, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for his comments regarding a social media debate comparing the value of a Dutch passport to a PhD in Ghana.

The debate started when a Ghanaian toilet cleaner claimed that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from the University of Ghana.

Mahama, addressing the issue in a speech in Kumasi, attributed the sentiment to the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's incompetent administration.

In a panel discussion on Movement TV on June 22, 2024, Dr. Domfeh expressed his disappointment with Mahama's remarks.

"I am disappointed in John Dramani Mahama for the statement he made in Kumasi three days ago. Anyone listening to me should tell him that I'm disappointed," he stated.

Domfeh took issue with the former president's endorsement, particularly the claim that a Dutch passport is superior to a PhD.

"An uneducated person, excuse me for saying, doesn't reason well, is in the Netherlands and married to a white lady with a Dutch passport.

“If he had said his passport was better than a PhD, that wouldn't have been a problem. But he added that he uses it to clean the toilet, which has really disgraced us. And as a former president, you shouldn't have supported what he said," Domfeh argued.

Domfeh also criticized Mahama for linking the Dutch-Ghanaian's remarks to the current administration's performance.

"He claimed that what the man is saying is a result of Akufo-Addo's administration. I was so pained because we were all fighting for this country. Some of us had several opportunities to travel, but we chose to stay here. He doesn't respect us," he said.

Emphasizing the importance of education, Domfeh noted, "If not for education, how could he have managed to travel? After all, teachers are the ones who educate pilots, people who manufacture planes, nurses, and others."