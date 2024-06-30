King Oyanka petitions IGP: Greater Accra Regional Police accused of undermining CID Directives, abusing human rights

The Overlord of Oblieman, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, also known as King Oyanka and Chairman of the World Human Rights Council, along with the residents of Oblieman, have leveled serious allegations against the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

They accuse the command of undermining CID directives and abusing human rights in handling a critical case involving armed landguards.

On March 22, 2024, armed landguards invaded the Oblieman community park with a grader, intending to demolish the park used by residents and students. This park serves as a vital community space for recreation and local events. The landguards, notorious for their violent land-seizing tactics, posed a significant threat to the residents during the invasion.

In response to the incident, residents swiftly lodged a complaint at the Police Headquarters, leading to several arrests and the seizure of motorbikes and other weapons. These items were handed over to investigators Mr. Kojo Addison and Mr. Muhammad Amadu. However, Mr. Kojo Addison allegedly released the suspected landguards and their weapons, allowing them to return and fire gunshots at Oblieman residents and the Chief's Palace.

Dissatisfied with the investigation's progress, residents petitioned the Director-General of CID, COP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, under the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), to probe the Regional Police Command's activities regarding this case. The Director-General requested the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to provide the docket for further investigation. Despite several reminders, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command has refused to submit the necessary documents. The investigator has been evasive, allegedly failing to comply with the directive due to unprofessional work ethics.

The residents are now appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to intervene in the case. They emphasize that the current handling of the situation infringes on their human rights and undermines their safety.

"This matter is of grave concern involving the safety of our community," the residents stated. "We request your esteemed office to intervene to ensure impartiality and justice."

The landguards' activities have caused significant distress within the community. Known for their aggressive and violent methods, these groups frequently use intimidation to forcefully take over land. The March 22 incident is one of many that have left residents fearing for their safety and questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies.

Residents are eagerly awaiting a response from the CID, hoping for a resolution that ensures their safety and upholds justice. The intervention of the CID and the Inspector General of Police is seen as crucial to restoring confidence in the legal process and protecting the rights of the Oblieman community members.