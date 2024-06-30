ModernGhana logo
'Let's work for peaceful election without violence, disturbances' — Mahama to Ghanaians

  Sun, 30 Jun 2024
Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to work toward a peaceful 2024 general election free of any incident.

During a visit to the Chief Imam, the flagbearer of the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress, said he thanked Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, who is in good health despite his age, for always praying for the NDC and him.

"I had another opportunity to visit my father, the National Chief Imam, after the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration to exchange greetings and check his health. We thank Allah for his good health," Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook.

He added: "I thanked him for his continued prayers for my party, the NDC, and me."

Mr Mahama noted: "As we approach the December election, I asked for his continued prayers for a peaceful and prosperous Ghana."

He then urged Ghanaians: "Let us all work towards a peaceful election without any violence or disturbances."

"May Ghana prosper, and the NDC emerge victorious in the presidential and parliamentary elections," Mr Mahama hoped, adding: "Together, we can and will build the Ghana that we want."

— Classfmonline

