ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I enstooled as Twafohene of Koforidua Jumapo Division

By Nana Boateng Kakape II Contributor
Chieftaincy E/R: Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I enstooled as Twafohene of Koforidua Jumapo Division
SUN, 30 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Under the auspices of His Royal Highness Koforidua Jumapo Hene Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu and Ohemaa Abena Kyeraa, the Asona Family of Jumapo enstooled Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I as Twafohene on June 26, 2024.

The colorful ceremony, held at the Chief's Palace in Koforidua Jumapo, attracted Chiefs from various communities and dignitaries.

During the swearing-in process, Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu II emphasized the importance of leadership characterized by humility, truthfulness, unity, and love for the socio-economic development of the community and the nation at large. He pledged his support, along with that of his kinsmen, to Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I for the advancement of the community.

In an interview, Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I expressed his commitment to serving the people of Jumapo with dignity and love. He highlighted human resource capacity building, particularly focusing on empowering youth through skills training to enhance their financial independence and contribute to community development.

Honorable Omane Aboagye, Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben North, also attended the ceremony and pledged his office's support to the new Twafohene.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding political vigilantism and encouraged youth to participate positively in national development efforts. He urged them to support the government's initiatives and endorsed H.E. Dr. Mahammud Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party for their continued developmental projects in the region.

This enstoolment marks a significant milestone for the Koforidua Jumapo Division of the New Juaben Traditional Area, promising a new era of leadership focused on community welfare and sustainable development.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founder and President of IMANI Africa You're an illiterate, illogical; a sane person won't praise Bawumia's 'destructi...

2 hours ago

NHIS was a brainchild of NDC, piloted during PNDC era; we've failed to market this achievement — Zanetor NHIS was a brainchild of NDC, piloted during PNDC era; we've failed to market th...

2 hours ago

John Mahama 'Mahama has no respect for Ghanaians; I'm disappointed in him' — Development Eco...

2 hours ago

King Oyanka petitions IGP: Greater Accra Regional Police accused of undermining CID Directives, abusing human rights King Oyanka petitions IGP: Greater Accra Regional Police accused of undermining ...

3 hours ago

'It's backed by data' — Local gov't Minister clarifies his 'Ghana's poverty level is better than US' comment 'It's backed by data' — Local gov't Minister clarifies his 'Ghana's poverty leve...

3 hours ago

TUC condemns manager for assaulting female employee at Nkawkaw over GHC90  TUC condemns manager for assaulting female employee at Nkawkaw over GHC90 

3 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels Sale: We will continue to engage stakeholders — Director-General SSNIT Hotels Sale: We will continue to engage stakeholders — Director-General

3 hours ago

Claims gov't secured debt restructuring agreement with IPPs misleading, deceptive – IPPs Claims gov't secured debt restructuring agreement with IPPs misleading, deceptiv...

3 hours ago

Koforidua SECTECH Staff dies in car crash at Somanya Koforidua SECTECH Staff dies in car crash at Somanya

3 hours ago

NDC National Executive fume over suspension of ‘sexy’ Assin Central PC NDC National Executive fume over suspension of ‘sexy’ Assin Central PC

Just in....
body-container-line