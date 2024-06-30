E/R: Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I enstooled as Twafohene of Koforidua Jumapo Division

Under the auspices of His Royal Highness Koforidua Jumapo Hene Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu and Ohemaa Abena Kyeraa, the Asona Family of Jumapo enstooled Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I as Twafohene on June 26, 2024.

The colorful ceremony, held at the Chief's Palace in Koforidua Jumapo, attracted Chiefs from various communities and dignitaries.

During the swearing-in process, Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu II emphasized the importance of leadership characterized by humility, truthfulness, unity, and love for the socio-economic development of the community and the nation at large. He pledged his support, along with that of his kinsmen, to Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I for the advancement of the community.

In an interview, Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I expressed his commitment to serving the people of Jumapo with dignity and love. He highlighted human resource capacity building, particularly focusing on empowering youth through skills training to enhance their financial independence and contribute to community development.

Honorable Omane Aboagye, Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben North, also attended the ceremony and pledged his office's support to the new Twafohene.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding political vigilantism and encouraged youth to participate positively in national development efforts. He urged them to support the government's initiatives and endorsed H.E. Dr. Mahammud Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party for their continued developmental projects in the region.

This enstoolment marks a significant milestone for the Koforidua Jumapo Division of the New Juaben Traditional Area, promising a new era of leadership focused on community welfare and sustainable development.