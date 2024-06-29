Maintaining Stability: Lessons from Kenya for Ghana

LISTEN

I have observed with concern the enthusiasm many Ghanaians are showing towards the recent uprising in Kenya. Some argue that the situation in Kenya could be replicated in Ghana, citing similarities between the two countries. They even claim that Kenya's situation is better than Ghana's, yet Kenyans still resorted to a massive demonstration.

Regrettably, some elements of the opposition are irresponsibly calling for a similar uprising in Ghana as a response to the current economic challenges. This call is not only reckless but also demonstrates a disregard for the democratic principles that have preserved Ghana's peace since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Following the demonstration in Kenya, the country is now dealing with casualties, damages, and widespread looting. Protesters ignored all restraints, leading to deaths, the looting of shops, and the vandalization of forex bureaus. Such calls for unrest must be rejected due to their potential to spiral into further instability. Although Kenyans have expressed their displeasure over economic difficulties, they are now facing the consequences of their actions, paying a high price in terms of casualties and damages.

While we may be dissatisfied with certain aspects of governance and the economic situation, we must pursue our interests responsibly, respecting the democratic structures in place.

As a nation, we must condemn any calls for uprisings or protests that could destabilize our democratic achievements and plunge the country into chaos. Kenya is paying a steep price for the recklessness during their protest, and no country should emulate such an approach.