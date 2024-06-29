Akufo-Addo appointments Prof Yayra Dzakadzie as NaCCA boss

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie as the Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA).

According to a statement from the Office of the President, this appointment is made pursuant to Section 107(1) and (2)(a) of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023). Prof. Dzakadzie will serve as the Director-General of NaCCA pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice from the Governing Board of the Council, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The appointment letter, referenced as 0/5101/1/24/594, was dated June 24, 2024.

-Classfmonline.