NDC dismisses Northern Regional director of elections

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has relieved Alhaji Animu Mohammed Adams from his position as the Northern Region Director of Elections for the party.

In a letter dated June 19, 2024, and signed by General Secretary Mr. Fifi Kwetey, the party stated that the Conflict and Dispute Resolution Committee recommended that Mr. Animu Mohammed Adams step aside to allow for a new appointment.

The statement explained that during a meeting on April 23, 2023, the Functional Executive Committee extensively discussed the matter and endorsed the decision to appoint Mr. Arnold Mashud as the new Director of Elections for the region.