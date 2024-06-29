Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah cautions against bloody Kenya-like protest in Ghana

LISTEN

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, government's spokesperson for security and administration, has advised Ghana not to emulate the bloody youth demonstration in Kenya that has claimed many lives.

According to Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the youth in Kenya could use a democratic way of registering their displeasure about the government rather than using violence to cause chaos in the country.

He further stressed that such activities should not be entertained in this era hence Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should stop emulating the bloody youth demonstration in Kenya.

" I condemn the bloody demonstration in Kenya because we are in a democratic era and we have several ways to ensure our grievances will be heard is not appropriate to use this approach.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should not incite the Ghanaian to follow what happened in Kenya to come to Ghana,"Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Accra-based Joy FM.

William Ruto was forced to rescind the financial measure that sought to impose certain taxes in the wake of widespread, violent protests that left at least 23 people dead.

However, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa asserted that President Akufo-Addo is the "chief architect" behind this controversial deal of selling SSNIT hotels to the Minster of Food and Agriculture and declared that it’s time for Ghanaians to launch their own version of Kenya’s recent protests.

Mr Ablakwa urged Ghanaians to stay tuned for a major announcement soon regarding plans for a significant demonstration.

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah insisted that such protests are not necessary even though the situation is not similar.

-Classfmonline