ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Social News

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah cautions against bloody Kenya-like protest in Ghana

  Sat, 29 Jun 2024
Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah cautions against bloody Kenya-like protest in Ghana
LISTEN

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, government's spokesperson for security and administration, has advised Ghana not to emulate the bloody youth demonstration in Kenya that has claimed many lives.

According to Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the youth in Kenya could use a democratic way of registering their displeasure about the government rather than using violence to cause chaos in the country.

He further stressed that such activities should not be entertained in this era hence Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should stop emulating the bloody youth demonstration in Kenya.

" I condemn the bloody demonstration in Kenya because we are in a democratic era and we have several ways to ensure our grievances will be heard is not appropriate to use this approach.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should not incite the Ghanaian to follow what happened in Kenya to come to Ghana,"Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Accra-based Joy FM.

William Ruto was forced to rescind the financial measure that sought to impose certain taxes in the wake of widespread, violent protests that left at least 23 people dead.

However, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa asserted that President Akufo-Addo is the "chief architect" behind this controversial deal of selling SSNIT hotels to the Minster of Food and Agriculture and declared that it’s time for Ghanaians to launch their own version of Kenya’s recent protests.

Mr Ablakwa urged Ghanaians to stay tuned for a major announcement soon regarding plans for a significant demonstration.

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah insisted that such protests are not necessary even though the situation is not similar.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

8 hours ago

AFP - THEO ROUBY France bans election weekend rallies, extends curfew in New Caledonia

8 hours ago

Incumbent President Ghazouani has promised his supporters 'a resounding first-round victory'. By JOHN WESSELS (AFP) Mauritanians vote in presidential election with incumbent tipped to win

8 hours ago

Rights activists said police opened fire indiscriminately. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File) At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW

8 hours ago

Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing

8 hours ago

June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank

8 hours ago

Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Economist Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Econ...

8 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo We can't allow unpatriotic people to inflict hardship on Ghanaians — Prof Gyampo...

8 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu ‘Significant initial victory’ — Ablakwa reacts to NPRA’s order halting SSNIT hot...

8 hours ago

Professor Ranaford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana It's unacceptable political party manifestos aren't out 5 months to election — P...

11 hours ago

Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends

Just in....
body-container-line