Captain Smart receives copy of DC Kwame Kwakye's fatherhood book

Fatherhood advocate and broadcast journalist, DC Kwame Kwakye, has presented a copy of his book on fatherhood to renowned broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart.

The book, "Beyond Fatherhood: Changing The Narrative," aims to shift perceptions about fathers and fatherhood, offering tools to become an effective father in the 21st century.

In a simple ceremony held at Manna Heights Hotel on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Kwakye explained that his goal is to raise awareness about fatherhood issues by giving copies of his book to prominent figures who are also fathers.

According to Kwakye, this initiative is intended to emphasize the impact of a father's presence, absence, and involvement in children's holistic development. By sharing this knowledge with notable fathers, Kwakye hopes to change the narrative around fatherhood in Ghana and beyond.

Kwakye mentioned that he started a similar effort last year and plans to continue, relying on well-known fathers to promote the positive aspects of fathering. "The influence of fathers on their children cannot be overstated, which is why engaging influential men like him is crucial for advancing the fatherhood cause," Kwakye emphasized.

Mr. Smart thanked DC Kwame Kwakye for the honor and promised to read the book and provide feedback. "Although I haven't read the book yet, the title and a quick glance at the pages suggest it will be a valuable read," Smart remarked.

He also urged journalists to give their best efforts and stressed the importance of building a united Ghana free from partisan politics. "We have one country, Ghana, and my greatest dream is to see a nation where the youth have jobs, and everyone has access to clean drinking water and electricity for a comfortable and meaningful life," Mr. Smart stated.

Other journalists present at the ceremony included Usman Dawood, aka Kweku Kaunda of Ahomka FM and Ocean 1TV, Paa Kwesi Simpson of Connect FM in Takoradi, and Obed Saah, an economics teacher at Potsin TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School.