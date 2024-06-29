Mahama to establish sea port at Keta

LISTEN

Establishing a sea port in the Volta Region of Ghana, particularly in Keta, can bring about several benefits:

Economic Development: The port can serve as a hub for trade and commerce, attracting businesses and investments to the region. This can lead to job creation, increased economic activity, and overall development of the local economy.

Infrastructure Development: The construction of the port will require the development of supporting infrastructure such as roads, railways, and utilities. This can improve connectivity within the region and enhance access to markets and resources.

Trade Facilitation: The port can facilitate the import and export of goods, making it easier for businesses in the region to engage in international trade. This can boost economic growth and expand market opportunities for local producers.

Regional Integration: The port can enhance connectivity with neighboring countries and regions, promoting regional trade and cooperation. It can also serve as a gateway for landlocked countries in the region to access international markets.

Tourism and Recreation: The presence of a port can attract tourists and visitors to the region, leading to the development of tourism-related infrastructure and services. This can create additional revenue streams and promote the region as a tourist destination.

Overall, the establishment of a sea port in the Volta Region of Ghana has the potential to bring about significant economic, social, and environmental benefits, contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the region.

H.E. John Mahama, has announced plans to establish a port at Keta in the Volta Region. The port is expected to boost economic development in the region and create job opportunities for the local community.

Mahama stated that the port will serve as a gateway for trade and commerce in the region, as well as provide a strategic location for shipping and logistics activities. He also emphasised the importance of infrastructure development in unlocking the economic potential of the region.

The establishment of the port at Keta is part of Mahama's vision to promote regional development and create opportunities for growth and prosperity in Ghana. The project is expected to attract investment and stimulate economic activity in the region, benefiting both the local community and the country as a whole.

Anthony Obeng Afrane