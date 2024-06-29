Knockout stages begin at Euro 2024 with few convincing candidates for the crown

What better way to end the first day of the Euro 2024 knockout stages in Germany than with the local heroes? Die Mannschaft – as the national squad is nicknamed throughout the land – will take on Denmark in Dortmund a few hours after Switzerland launch the last-16 party against the defending champions Italy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Germany began the 17thEuropean championships – the third to boast 24 teams – in some style on 14 June with a 5-1 sanction of Scotland.

Next, Hungary were gobbled up 2-0 but the Germans couldn't roll the Swiss who nearly pulled off a famous victory but were pegged back in stoppage-time in Frankfurt.

And after such a sterling performance, the Swiss will have little to fear from Italy who were ragged against Croatia and only saved in the dying seconds by Mattia Zaccagni's strike to level the scores at 1-1 and dispatch Croatia from the competition.

Will our last memory of Luka Modric be of the midfield maestro biting his shirt in trepidation on the sidelines as Italy swept the ball around midfield? Probably. Fast approaching 39, surely the end must be near.

Role

Perhaps the England football establishment could whisper in the ear of the government to fast-track Modric's naturalisation so that he can establish a template for promising youngsters about coherent passing and movement between the lines.

The Three Lions – as they are called – were much more meow than massive roar in the group stages. They finished top of Group C with a win over Serbia and draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

On Sunday, England take on Slovakia and Spain face the surprise package Georgia who are competing in their first European championships.

Under the aegis of the former France international Willy Saignol, Georgia impressed with their plucky performances in defeats to Turkey and a draw with the Czech Republic in Group F.

But cutting edge was added to that boldness in the final pool game against Portugal which they won 2-0 to advance to the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"Spain was probably the best team of the first round so it's another big challenge for us," said Saignol in the prelude to the game in Cologne.

Fight

"But for sure we're going to fight to the last minute as we have done since the beginning of the competition."

And that spirit has put the Spain boss Luis de la Fuente on alert despite his side emerging from the pool stages as the only team with a perfect record.

"We have the maximum respect for a great rival who has had a great tournament," said the 63-year-old of Georgia.

"They played a great game defeating Portugal," he added.

"They have been progressing and improving a lot in their performances, so we will have to give the best version of ourselves to have a chance of passing and winning this match."

On Monday, France play Belgium. The world's second and third best sides respectively – according the rankings compiled by world football's governing body Fifa – have been everything but the world's second and third best sides.

France have struggled in front of goal – with and withoutReal Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappé – and Belgium have offered up Dickensian workhouse gruel.

Change

It could be pyrotechnics though since both teams are blessed with stupendously gifted players.

After his side scraped into the last-16 in second place from Group E, theBelgium skipper Kevin de Bruyne admitted the team needed to reboot.

"We won't be favourites against France," he conceded. "But we know during a tournament you have to play the best."

On the basis of their games – 1-0, 0-0 and 1-1 – De Bruyne surely wasn't talking about France.

Portugal will conclude Monday night's matches as they attempt to add the 2024 edition to their 2016 European crown.

On Tuesday, Romania play the Netherlands – and an impressive Austria side take on Turkey in Leipzig.

After losing their first game in Group D to the French, Austria responded with victories over Poland and the Netherlands.

Surge

"To go from the pressure of the game against Poland, where we knew we had to win to have a realistic chance to qualify and then to finish top of the group, that is incredible," said Austria boss Ralf Rangnick who assured himself the everlasting love of the fans by refusing the Bayern Munich job in the spring.

"But that's the nice thing about football," Rangnick added. "France didn't beat Poland in the final game and we won.

"These things do happen and we've been rewarded for a very courageous and energetic performance."

First phase wonderfulness counts for nothing in the knockout stages – where penalty shoot-outs enter the fray should the sides be level after extra-time.

Another tournament is upon us, said France boss Didier Deschamps after France claimed second place in Group D behind Austria.

The 55-year-old should know whereof he speaks. Deschamps is attempting to become the first man to win the World Cup and European championships as a player and as a coach.

Four sides in Germany stand in the way of such sporting kudos. France possess the players but can they unleash the panache?