 NEDCo disconnects power to Yaa Afari Social Centre for owing GHS21,000

LISTEN

Sunyani Area of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has disconnected electricity power of the Yaa Afari Social Centre owing to an outstanding debt of GHS21,000.

The facility, located in Baanafour, a suburb of Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality, was also found to be operating under a residential meter instead of a commercial meter.

The disconnection occurred during a visit by a team of NEDCo officials as part of the phase five revenue mobilization and Loss control exercise which started on June 24, 2024.

However, the St. Mary Catholic Hospital in Drobo, which owed GHC67,000, came to an agreement with NEDCo on payment terms. While the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College – St. Mary's Campus in Drobo also agreed to settle its debt of GHC16,195.

Additionally, the authorities of Our Lady of Providence Girls’ Senior High School in Kwasiduokrom agreed on settlement plan to their outstanding balance of GHC396,000 with NEDCo.

During a media briefing following the exercise, Mr. Augustine Akolgo Nsor, the General Revenue Protection Officer for the Sunyani Area of NEDCo, emphasized the importance of the exercise in providing valuable insights into technical issues affecting both the utility provider and its customers.

Mr. Nsor on the loss control activities, stated that NEDCo officials in the field had been advised to gather information in cases where customers with meters were not receiving bills, to ensure proper procedures were followed.

He stressed the financial impact of power loss, noting that every kilowatt of power lost translated into lost revenue and emphasized the importance of accounting for all units of power used by customers to prevent financial losses for the utility provider.

Furthermore, Mr. Nsor underscored the necessity for NEDCo to invest in network improvements, saying power fluctuations and outages were consequences of insufficient funds for upgrades.

He said it was time for NEDCo to adopt smart technologies to enhance customer service and reduce operational burdens, acknowledging that such innovations required financial resources to implement effectively.

GNA