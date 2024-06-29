ModernGhana logo
Assin Fosu: Robbers bolt with GH¢100,000, laptops, mobile phones after stabbing Cocoa District Officer

  Sat, 29 Jun 2024
LISTEN

The Central North Command of the Ghana Police Service is pursuing some unknown assailants responsible for the robbery of a 41-year-old Cocoa District Officer in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region Thursday.

The attack on Mr Lucas Osei took place at about 0200 hours at New Habitat, a suburb of Assin Fosu.

The four masked robbers, wielding machetes and scissors, attacked the victim whilst asleep and made away with GH¢100,000, two laptops and two mobile phones, leaving him with severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses said they met the victim in a pool of blood when he shouted for help and rushed him to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Fosu for medical treatment.

A team of police officers, led by Superintendent Kwabena Darkoh, the Central North Regional Crime Officer, responded promptly to the incident; however, the suspects managed to escape before the team arrived at the scene.

Subsequently, the Central North Regional Commander had visited the hospital to have firsthand information on the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing, to arrest and prosecute the assailants to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

The Command has appealed to the residents to volunteer information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

It had equally pledged to maintain peace and order in the area to ensure residents went about their normal duties without fear and panic.

GNA

