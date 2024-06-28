Bawumia presents Matthew Opoku Prempeh to Majority Caucus leadership as running mate

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has informed the Majority Caucus in Parliament about his decision to select Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his choice of running mate for the 2024 General Election.

The Vice President communicated his decision to the leadership of the Majority Caucus during a meeting in Parliament on Friday, June 28.

Confirming the meeting that took place in an interview with Citi News, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the support of the NPP MPs.

“The leader of our party and flagbearer met with the leadership of Parliament and has an extensive engagement with us regarding the way forward for the party in the 2024 elections.

“In the conclusion was that our respected colleague Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is his choice for running mate and that as is normally the practice and out of respect the caucus would have to be informed and engaged about the decision. I proceeded to engage the caucus and so far, the feedback has been positive,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

The meeting with the Majority Caucus leadership on Friday comes after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia met with President Akufo-Addo a few days ago to inform him of his choice of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

After the two engagements, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to meet the National Council of NPP before an official announcement is made to the public.