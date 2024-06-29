Mariko Bennet advises Ghanaian youth

American life coach and author Mariko Bennett has advised young Ghanaian children to work hard to realize their visions.

She emphasized that having good plans for the future can only be materialized if one believes in them and actively pursues them.

Mariko Bennett, who is also the CEO of Coco B Productions, a premier consulting firm in the USA, was speaking to students of Mancell Senior High Technical School in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Her engagement with the female students is part of her firm's efforts to empower women in society to aspire to greater heights.

She was accompanied by the President of Breast Care International, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Prof. Stephen Avery from the University of Pennsylvania, Prof. Tony Opoku Achemang from KNUST, and Mariko's daughter, McKenzie.

In her address, Mariko Bennett explained, "After the vision is clearly identified, goals that are aligned with the vision are set, and action steps are taken to reach those goals and visions."

She noted that according to her research, only 8% of people actually achieve their goals, while 92% never do. She attributed this mass failure to a lack of clear goals, unrealistic expectations, fear of failure, distractions, and a lack of resources, among other factors.

Mariko Bennett urged the students to practically apply what she and her team had taught them from their secondary education and to avoid distractions from their peers.

She also brought gifts of books and other educational materials, including her book, "The Blueprint: To Manifest Your Dreams."

The books were received by the headmistress of Mancell Senior High Technical School, Lydia Osei Owusu, who graciously thanked Mariko and her team.