ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for projects as Vice President, made promises but failed as president - Eric Adjei

By Simon Tetteh || Contributor
Politics Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for projects as Vice President, made promises but failed as president - Eric Adjei
SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Eric Adjei, Deputy Spokesperson for Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of taking Ghanaian youth for granted.

His comments come on the heels of Kenyan protestors storming parliament to protest over what they described as unaffordable tax increases.

Eric Adjei drew parallels with the Kenyan situation, where President William Ruto, as Vice President, under Uhuru Kenyatta, distanced himself from the corruption and economic woes and later promised a fresh start.

However, as President, he failed to suspend the bill introducing new taxes, despite citizens’ complaints of economic hardship, until they protested in parliament.

“In Ghana, we are experiencing similar issues with a sitting vice president who is also distancing himself from all the bad tax policies introduced by the New Patriotic Party government, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while at the same time taking credit for gains in the government.”

Despite being part of the government that introduced taxes like the E-levy, Emission levy, and VAT on electricity, he has promised to scrap them.

Eric Adjei warned that the NPP is making false promises, thinking Ghanaian youth are not angry enough to reject them.

“Because they know that Ghanaian youth are not sufficiently angry, they continue to make fake promises in their next government, which we know Ghanaians will reject outright.

“Ghanaians should be very careful of the packaged product the NPP is bringing in this election year,” he said

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Assin Fosu: Robbers bolt with GH¢100,000, laptops, mobile phones after stabbing Cocoa District Officer Assin Fosu: Robbers bolt with GH¢100,000, laptops, mobile phones after stabbing ...

44 minutes ago

Ghana to receive $360million from IMF following board approval Ghana to receive $360million from IMF following board approval

54 minutes ago

Criminals terrorize residents as weeds takeover abandoned Kwadwo-Addaikrom police post, telephony project Criminals terrorize residents as weeds takeover abandoned Kwadwo-Addaikrom polic...

1 hour ago

Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for projects as Vice President, made promises but failed as president - Eric Adjei Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for...

2 hours ago

Susu Manager remanded for assaulting worker over GHC90 Susu Manager remanded for assaulting worker over GHC90

2 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: COP Mensah, two others cited for professional misconduct IGP leaked tape: COP Mensah, two others cited for professional misconduct

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: 10 people were infected with HIV daily in 2023 — AIDS Commission Ashanti Region: 10 people were infected with HIV daily in 2023 — AIDS Commission

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Farmer develops engorged testicles twice the size of football after having sex with ex-girlfriend in a bush Kasoa: Farmer develops engorged testicles twice the size of football after havin...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [Left] with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin [Right] Bawumia presents Matthew Opoku Prempeh to Majority Caucus leadership as running ...

3 hours ago

NPRA directs SSNIT to stop all engagement with Rock City for the sale of hotels NPRA directs SSNIT to stop all engagement with Rock City for the sale of hotels

Just in....
body-container-line