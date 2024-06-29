Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for projects as Vice President, made promises but failed as president - Eric Adjei

Eric Adjei, Deputy Spokesperson for Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of taking Ghanaian youth for granted.

His comments come on the heels of Kenyan protestors storming parliament to protest over what they described as unaffordable tax increases.

Eric Adjei drew parallels with the Kenyan situation, where President William Ruto, as Vice President, under Uhuru Kenyatta, distanced himself from the corruption and economic woes and later promised a fresh start.

However, as President, he failed to suspend the bill introducing new taxes, despite citizens’ complaints of economic hardship, until they protested in parliament.

“In Ghana, we are experiencing similar issues with a sitting vice president who is also distancing himself from all the bad tax policies introduced by the New Patriotic Party government, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while at the same time taking credit for gains in the government.”

Despite being part of the government that introduced taxes like the E-levy, Emission levy, and VAT on electricity, he has promised to scrap them.

Eric Adjei warned that the NPP is making false promises, thinking Ghanaian youth are not angry enough to reject them.

“Because they know that Ghanaian youth are not sufficiently angry, they continue to make fake promises in their next government, which we know Ghanaians will reject outright.

“Ghanaians should be very careful of the packaged product the NPP is bringing in this election year,” he said