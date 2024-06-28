Beyond The Buzzword, “Money Stops Nonsense” Which Trails Davido's Wedding, There Is Need For Intending Couples To Be Sensible

LISTEN

There is no denying the fact that, “Money Stops Nonsense” has become a buzzword on the lips of many since Davido’s wedding. The catchphrase, no doubt, encapsulates the idea that financial power can override other considerations, including social norms and decorum. As guests sprayed him with dollar bills at the after-party, his actions reinforced this sentiment. As he was seen being sprayed with dollar bills, the emphasis that wealth indeed has its privileges was palpable.

In fact, in the aftermath of the wedding, social media platforms have been abuzz with the debate of who attended the wedding, who didn’t, even as not a few social media influencers have been using the guest list to create content, and in the same vein shaming some few celebrities that were not invited. Obviously, these questions fueled speculations and gossips.

In this part of the world where it is obvious that poverty is powerlessness and voicelessness, and in a country where "Nobody hears the poor. It is the rich who are being heard” and where poverty is humiliation as the poor are unluckily imbued with the sense of being dependent and of being forced to accept rudeness, insults, and indifference when they seek help, and also in a world where "When the poor and rich compete for services, the rich will always get priority”, the opulence that characterized Davido’s wedding a few days ago overshadowed substance as the wedding became a symbol of grandiosity.

While some praised the couple’s opulence, others criticized extravagant displays of wealth amidst challenging economic times. This is as the over-the-top celebration, held at an exclusive venue in Victoria Island, Lagos, featured celebrity guests, designer outfits, and a fleet of luxury cars. But beyond the glitz and glamour lies a deeper message, one that echoes the age-old saying, "Money stops nonsense."

Davido, known for his chart-topping hits and opulent lifestyle, spared no expense for his nuptials. The wedding venue resembled a fairy-tale palace, adorned with crystal chandeliers and floral arrangements fit for royalty. Guests arrived in chauffeur-driven Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, their attire dripping with diamonds and sequins. Social media buzzed with envy as photos of the event flooded the social media space.

While some celebrated the grandeur, others questioned its relevance. In a country grappling with economic challenges, rising inflation, and unemployment, Davido's wedding seemed out of touch. Critics argued that such extravagance perpetuates an unrealistic standard of success, one that few can attain. They called for a more balanced portrayal of wealth, one that acknowledges responsibility and empathy.

But, perhaps there is more to the story. The saying "Money stops nonsense" implies that financial power can silence criticism, resolve disputes, and smooth over rough edges. In Davido's case, his wealth shields him from the everyday struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians. It allows him to create a bubble of opulence, where problems fade into insignificance.

Without a doubt, Davido's wedding, extravagant as it was, serves as a reminder that wealth carries both privilege and responsibility. Therefore, as we reminisce on the success of the wedding, let us also advocate for empathy, social impact, and mindful consumption. After all, true prosperity lies not just in the zeros of a bank account but in the positive impact we create for others.

So, the next time we see a fleet of luxury cars or a diamond-studded gown, let us pause and reflect. Does money truly stop nonsense, or does it merely amplify it? The answer lies in our collective choices and the legacy we leave behind.

If an average person had invited guests for a wedding on Tuesday, there is the tendency that many would not have attended because it was a working day, but in his own case, people were seemingly begging him (Davido) to invite them. The foregoing views further buttress the fact in this context that “Money stops nonsense”.

However, as the echoes of Davido's successful wedding keep resonating, it is essential to reflect on the financial lessons it offers, and that intending couples that would be joining themselves in matrimony in the nearest future should apply wisdom ahead of their wedding, and celebrate within their means.

While opulence can dazzle and inspire, it is crucial for intending couples to approach their own weddings with a dose of practicality.

The reason why celebrating within their means matters, cannot be farfetched as starting married life with debt can strain relationships and hinder financial stability. Rather than splurging on a lavish affair, intending couples should consider a budget-friendly celebration, and prioritize essentials like love, commitment, and shared values over material excess.

In a similar vein, against the backdrop of the fact that social media and celebrity weddings often create unrealistic expectations, intending couples should remember that Davido's wealth does not mirror the average person's financial situation. Therefore, intending couples should define success based on their unique circumstances, not external standards.

In fact, it is germane to opine that a wedding is not just about the glitz, it is about the union of two souls. Given the foregoing, they should focus on meaningful moments, such as heartfelt vows, laughter, and cherished memories, and allocate resources wisely while emphasizing experiences over extravagance.

Again, there is the need for intending couples to create a realistic budget that aligns with their income and savings. They should meticulously consider costs that cut across venue, catering, attire, and photography, and be transparent with each other about financial limits and expectations.

Close to the foregoing nuptial bobby trap is peer pressure, which can invariably lead to overspending. Therefore, intending couples should resist the urge to compete with others or impress distant acquaintances. They should remember that love is not measured by the grandeur of their wedding day.

Again, they should explore creative alternatives as it is advisable for them to opt for an intimate backyard gathering, a beach ceremony, or a courthouse wedding. These options can be equally meaningful without breaking the bank.

Imagine starting married life debt-free, with resources to invest in your future! The foregoing reason is why intending couples should aim at prioritizing financial health over fleeting extravagance. They should consider saving for a home, emergency fund, or future adventures.

Again, intending couples should consult financial advisors or wedding planners as they can help them navigate costs, negotiate vendor contracts, and find affordable yet elegant solutions.

In fact, intending couples should remember that love is not measured in dollars or designer labels. It is the shared journey, the whispered promises, and the laughter that truly matter. So, while they plan their wedding, they should let practicality guide their choices.