'I'll pass Rent Control Bill into law to prevent tenants from paying more than one year rent advance' — Mahama

Headlines 2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has pledged that if elected, his government will prioritize developing affordable housing across Ghana to tackle the country's growing housing deficit.

In a meeting with the National Tenants Union on Friday, June 28, Mahama said "housing is a crucial need, and my government will work tirelessly to develop social housing that is truly affordable and accessible for ordinary Ghanaians."

He added, "that will be one of my legacies as President. We will also push for the Rent Control Bill to be passed into law to prevent tenants from being unfairly burdened with paying more than one year's rent in advance."

Mahama expressed his deep empathy "with the 19 million people in Ghana who are renting and committed to building a brighter future for all Ghanaians, with housing being a pivotal aspect of that."

The former president said affordable housing will be a key part of his plans if elected into office on January 2025.

Ghana faces a massive housing deficit, with about 1.8 million housing units needed nationwide according to government estimates.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

