Nana Kwame Bediako promises economic freedom, urge Ghanaians to rally for change

Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force Movement, interacted with market women, and youth at Makola, Zongo Lane, Kantamanto, and Chorkor as part of his Accra Road Show, promising to bring economic freedom and urging Ghanaians to rally behind him for change.

He emphasized that it's time for the youth to take over and develop the country, creating jobs and infrastructure that will enable everyone to earn a living.

The leader of the New Force Nana Kwame Bediako commenced his 5-day Accra Road Show, yesterday 26th June 2024 from Kasoa to interact with market women men, and youth to listen to their concerns in order to provide solutions when elected as the president of Ghana in the 7th December general elections.

"I have seen your suffering, I am here to create jobs for the youth, I am not here to beg you to vote for me but to ensure you that when voted to power we are changing things. We have everything in this country to have economic freedom. "I want to be remembered for the legacy I left, not my riches. I will put in place initiatives that will touch and change lives, to create opportunities that will pave the way for the youth to actively serve in various capacities to promote growth and development," he added.

"This is a beautiful place; there is the sea right here, and we can develop the best development in these areas. We can bring the best jobs to these areas", he stated.

He assured the market women that he would build a middle-income nation, creating job opportunities for the youth and providing them with the chance to contribute to his government. "I will build a middle-income nation when voted into power, creating job opportunities for the youth. They will be given the opportunities to make contributions to my government," he said.

The market women were impressed by his promises, pledging to vote massively for him to become the President of Ghana. They expressed their disappointment with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and National Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that they need a change and believe Nana Kwame Bediako can bring that change.

"We are tired of both NDC and NPP, we need change. Nana Kwame Bediako is young and has good ideas that would reduce our economic hardship if voted for him. I believe he can do the work, so I'm entreating all Ghanaians to rally behind him to move the country to the next level," one of the traders said.

Another trader added, "We have suffered enough under the leadership of NDC and NPP. It's time for a change, and we believe Nana Kwame Bediako is the right person to bring that change. He has shown us that he cares about the youth and the economy, and we are willing to support him."

Nana Kwame Bediako's message of economic freedom, job creation, and youth empowerment resonated with the traders, who are eager for a change in the country's leadership.