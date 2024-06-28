Former winners Murray and Djokovic in Wimbledon draw despite injury woes

Former champions Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were among the star names in the draw on Friday for the men's singles competition at Wimbledon despite question marks over their fitness to play at the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on Monday.

Djokovic, 37, pulled out of the French Open in Paris last month after aggravating an injury in his right knee during his last-16 triumph over Francisco Cerundolo.

The Serb underwent surgery in Paris on a torn meniscus and it was thought he would not play competitively again until the tennis tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris in late July.

But he has been practising for a record-equalling eighth title at the world's most prestigious grass court event which takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

As second seed, Djokovic will open his campaign against the qualifier Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic.

Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the singles title when he beat Djokovic in 2013. He claimed it again in 2016.

Murray was drawn against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic. But the 37-year-old Briton said he might withdraw from the singles as he recovers from surgery last weekend to remove a cyst from his spinal cord.

If he were to sit out the singles, he could play in the men's doubles – where he and his older brother, Jamie, were awarded a wild-card entry – an invitation from the organisers.

Top seed Jannik Sinner, who lost to Djokovic in the semis last year, will begin his first tournament as world number one against the German journeyman Yannick Hanfmann,

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will launch the defence of his crown against the 21-year-old Estonian Mark Lajal, who will play his first tie in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament after winning three matches in the qualifying tournament.

The draw for the women's singles was slightly delayed when several names were placed on the wrong lines and needed to reshuffling.

The tournament's new referee, Denise Parnell, eventually restored decorum to oversee proceedings in which top seedIga Swiatek – fresh from her title-winning exploits at the French Open – was pitted against the unseeded American Sofia Kenin.

Second seed Coco Gauff will take on her fellow American Caroline Dolehide and the defending champion Marketa Vondrousova, who is seeded sixth will play Jessica Bouzas Maneiro from Spain.

The women's final will take place on 13 July on Centre Court, a day before the men's showdown at the same venue.

As well as the glory of triumph at the world's only Grand Slam tournament on grass, the winner will receive a cheque for 3.2 million euros. The beaten finalist will soothe their woes with 1.66 million euros.

Deborah Jevans, chair of the All England Club, said: “I am delighted to announce a record prize money fund with increases for players in every round and across every event."

"Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater," Jevans added. "A thriving, successful Championships gives us the opportunity to give back: to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future.”