Ghana, Canada pledge stronger bilateral, multilateral cooperation amid geopolitical complexities

Madam Martine Moreau, High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, says in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment Canada and Ghana recognised the need to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

She said that as global challenges and opportunities continued to evolve, the two countries were committed to working closely together to navigate those changes effectively.

That, she stated, was done as a matter of course as both countries understood the imperative to strengthen global peace, democracy, and the promotion of rules-based international order.

The Canadian High Commissioner was addressing a reception at her residence in Accra to commemorate the 157th anniversary of Canada’s confederation – Canada Day celebration.

Canada Day holds a special place in the hearts of Canadians around the world as they come together to celebrate the country with the ideals and principles that unite them.

While formally marking the day when the British North American provinces of Upper and Lower Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united as a single federal state and parliamentary democracy, it also commemorates the rich history, diverse cultures, and shared values of the Canadian people, fostering a true sense of inclusiveness and belonging.

In Ghana, Canada Day also offers an opportunity to celebrate the friendship and values that we share, along with the future we are building togetherOver 300 guests including representatives from the Government of Ghana, led by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the diplomatic and business community, civil society, the Canadian community in Ghana, Chiefs among others, were in attendance.

The diplomatic reception, marked by groovy live music, created an expected blend of enthusiasm and amusement among the guests, adding a charm to the evening’s ambiance.

Madam Moreau said, “Canada and Ghana are good friends. Our close ties, based upon common ideals, mutual interests, and shared priorities, are deeply rooted in history.”

Some 116 years ago, missionaries from the Province of Québec established a church in Navrongo in Northern Ghana, marking the beginning of Canada’s presence and involvement in Ghana.

In the 1960s, the partnership solidified with the establishment of Canada’s very first bilateral African development programme in Ghana.With overall development assistance having exceeded 3.2 billion dollars, Ghana is now one of our most important international partners.

The Canadian High Commissioner said the two countries continued to work together to promote economic growth, improve health, sanitation, and agricultural systems, and build resilience towards climate change.

She acknowledged the significant role played by civil society partners in promoting inclusive governance, democracy, human rights, and women and youth empowerment. Madam Moreau said many Canadians continued to develop their skills and expertise in development engagements by serving in “Ghana as a venue of choice.

“By recognizing Ghana’s rapid industrialization and commitment to grow domestic supply chains, the High Commissioner said, Canada was increasing its commercial engagement with Ghana’s public and private sectors.

“Our economies share significant commonalities, including an abundance of natural resources that we aim to develop sustainably.”

Madam Moreau observed that the education and training sector was one of its key commercial priorities and that this year, the EduCanada Fair in Accra attracted 35 Canadian educational institutions.

That, she said, reflected the significance of the Ghanaian student market, which was now Canada’s second largest source of international students in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2023 alone, more than 8,000 Ghanaians travelled to Canada in pursuit of a wide range of academic and technical training opportunities.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister, Employment and Labour Relations, said Ghana and Canada had shared a strong bond rooted in principles of mutual respect, democracy, good governance, rule of law, and respect for human rights.

He noted that Ghana was the first country in Africa to receive development assistance from Canada in 1957.

Over the course of the last 67 years, the Minister said, the bilateral ties had evolved and flourished, with common political values and development assistance acting as the cornerstones of the strong and enduring alliance.

“Naturally, this has led to the establishment of numerous mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations on national and international levels, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

On the national front, Canada has consistently supported Ghana in the fields of energy, water supply, agriculture, science education, and technical assistance, among others.

“Through the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), Mr Baffour Awuah reiterated that Ghana had and continued to receive significant support and expertise in those critical areas, leading to improved capacity in various sectors and the livelihoods of its citizens, particularly those in rural communities.

This partnership has not only strengthened the bilateral relationship between Canada and Ghana but has also contributed to sustainable development in Ghana, he acknowledged.

However, he stated that both countries were keen on building a commercial association with Canada that would stimulate economic growth, inuring to the financial well-being of their peoples.

“Our fertile political landscape can only be sustained through trade and investment from economic partners whose investments in the local economy will stimulate the needed growth that is likely to help with the government's continuous effort to alleviate poverty and mitigate hardship for the good people of this country,” he said.

GNA