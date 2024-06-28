Cape Coast Teaching Hospital resumes haemodialysis services after quality issues

LISTEN

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has resumed haemodialysis services.

This follows a temporary suspension announced on June 14 due to quality issues in the Haemodialysis Unit.

In a statement, the hospital emphasised the critical nature of haemodialysis services and assured that management worked diligently to resolve the issues.

The hospital expressed gratitude to clients and the public for their patience and support during the suspension and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has also reaffirmed its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to the people of Ghana.