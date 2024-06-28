ModernGhana logo
NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe each other' – Afenyo-Markin on NAPO’s selection

  Fri, 28 Jun 2024
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for unity among party members and supporters as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) awaits the running mate of flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

With the decision on a running mate for the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Afenyo-Markin indicated that no decision has been made yet.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 27 June 2024, the Majority leader advised NPP MPs to be mindful of their public statements and conduct regarding the running mate selection.

“Yes, we've all heard matters regarding running mate to complement our ticket, but no decision has been made yet and the party structures are there. So I would want to encourage colleague MPs that we are in this together. There is no perfect person in this world,” he stated.

He further emphasised the need for respectful discourse within the party.

“None of us can tick every box, so let's be careful how we describe each other, how we say things about our colleagues, how we approach things and the language we use. It may not be helpful. So that is all my advice. Be measured in the language we use,” the Majority leader admonished.

He assured his colleagues that Dr. Bawumia, in consultation with party elders, would make a decision that benefits the party and all involved.

On Wednesday, 26 June 2024, reports emerged that the NPP flagbearer had consulted President Akufo-Addo about his choice of running mate for the December 7 presidential election.

Dr. Bawumia is reported to have presented Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, to President Akufo-Addo, who offered advice and ultimately accepted Dr. Bawumia's choice.

However, this potential selection has not been universally welcomed within the party.

Andy Appiah-Kubi, a member of the NPP's National Council and MP for Asante Akim North, voiced his disapproval of the running mate candidate. He contended that the Energy Minister is not acceptable to the entirety of the NPP base, particularly MPs, and that he cannot campaign effectively in many constituencies.

“I would want somebody who would be open with the people on the ground, who would be able to deliver the votes, who would submit to the presidency, and who would be important in bringing Parliament closer to the executive,” Appiah-Kubi said.

NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe each other' – Afenyo-Markin on NAPO's selection

