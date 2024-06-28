ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana Kwaku Appiah enstooled as Nkosoɔhene of Kwahu Aduamoa

Social News Nana Kwaku Appiah enstooled as Nkosoɔhene of Kwahu Aduamoa
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Nana Kwaku Appiah, the leader of the Spiritual Awareness Movement, has been enstooled as the Nkosoɔhene of Kwahu Aduamoa in recognition of his exemplary leadership qualities and organizational skills.

The vibrant and traditional ceremony took place at the Aduamoa Chiefs Palace on Saturday, June 23, 2024, celebrating the rich heritage of Kwahu Aduamoa.

Known widely as Maharaja ACHARYA, Nana Kwaku Appiah underwent the customary rites and took the oath of office before Nana Ahia-Tutu Brempong, the Aduamoa Hene and Kwahuman Benkum Hene, along with other sub-chiefs and the people of Kwahu Aduamoa. He swore to uphold the customs and traditions of the community and to act justly at all times.

Following the ceremony, he was carried shoulder-high and paraded through the principal streets of Aduamoa, greeted by cheers from the community, marking his official presence as their new Development Chief.

In his address to journalists after the ceremony, Nana Kwaku Appiah expressed his deep gratitude to the chiefs and elders for the honor. He pledged to elevate the developmental needs of the people, stating, "It is an honor to contribute my quota towards the development of my people."

Nana Ahia-Tutu Brempong, the Aduamoa Hene and Kwahuman Benkum Hene, explained that the decision to enstool Nana Kwaku Appiah was based on the vetting committee's observations of his exceptional developmental qualities over time.

The Nkosoɔhene title is bestowed upon individuals who, while not from the royal family, demonstrate qualities beneficial to the community. It is not necessarily given to the wealthy but to those who possess organizational abilities, selflessness, a vision for the community, concern for the community's welfare, and knowledge of community development.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Top Stories

2 hours ago

After a number of semi-final defeats, South Africa finally reached a World Cup final with victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. By Chandan Khanna (AFP) Low-profile Walter leads South Africa to promised land of World Cup final

7 hours ago

NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal to Tamale NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal to Tamale

7 hours ago

NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi

7 hours ago

Reject all campaigning candidates for running mate – Appiah-Kubi tells Bawumia Reject all campaigning candidates for running mate – Appiah-Kubi tells Bawumia

7 hours ago

Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to Asantehene Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to ...

7 hours ago

Oti Region: Akyode traditional leaders perform purification rituals to usher new yams  Oti Region: Akyode traditional leaders perform purification rituals to usher new...

7 hours ago

Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from GAF Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from...

7 hours ago

Mr Logic Mr Logic in court for allegedly defrauding American of $21,000 and GHC48,000

9 hours ago

File photo Kumasi residents go gay over Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination as NPP runni...

9 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi There’s no corruption in the deal — Sammy Gyamfi defends NDC gurus in ‘dirty' mo...

Just in....
body-container-line