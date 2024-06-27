ModernGhana logo
NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi

  Thu, 27 Jun 2024
Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has rejected the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, better known as NAPO, as the party’s running mate.

According to him, even though the Energy Minister is a qualified candidate to partner flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the December polls, he is not his preferred choice.

The ruling party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, presented Dr. Opoku Prempeh, to President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, June 27 for his approval.

However, the Asante Akim North MP stated that if it were in his power, he wouldn’t choose NAPO to be the running mate for the NPP going into the general elections.

“I wouldn’t speak to a majority because we have not been consulted as a caucus for us to state our position. But for me, Appiah-Kubi, you can solicit my view on that. If it were up to me to choose, I wouldn’t choose him. He is not my preference. ‘Appiah-Kubi is saying that he is not my preference’, but that doesn’t mean he is not qualified,” he told Joy News in an interview.

He added that he would probably select somebody more acceptable to parliamentarians, noting that the party should find somebody who, if the presidential candidate is not available, would hold the hand of a Member of Parliament and campaign in that member's constituency.

“I would want somebody who would be open with the people on the ground, who would be able to deliver the votes, who would submit to the presidency, and who would be important in bringing Parliament closer to the executive.”

“I don’t see that happening in this equation. He cannot hold my hand, so why would I say that I prefer him? He cannot hold my hand,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

