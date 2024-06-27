ModernGhana logo
  Thu, 27 Jun 2024
Headlines Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from GAF
Prosecution in the ongoing ambulance trial involving minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has presented documents to support claims that the second accused person Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces for unsatisfactory service and failure to pass promotional exams.

The prosecution on the commencement of the cross-examination of Richard Jakpa questioned him, on his days in the Ghana Armed Forces and how he exited. The prosecution claimed that Richard Jakpa was dismissed for unsatisfactory service and failure to pass a promotional exam.

This was fiercely resisted by Richard Jakpa who claimed he was rather honourably discharged. He however alleged that his supposed failure of the promotional exams was because the military hierarchy was sabotaging him.

But during cross-examination on Thursday, the prosecution tendered a document in evidence to prove their claim. Lawyers of the accused opposed the evidence but were admitted by the Judge.

Richard Jakpa was asked to read the letter which partly stated that 'all things being equal, the officer should have made the rank of Captain on 21 August 2002 and a Major on 21 August 2007.

“He has consistently failed his PROMEX and now lags behind his mates in rank.

“Also, his service with the Colours has been largely unsatisfactory, marked by consistent fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness and general indiscipline.'

Richard Jakpa, however, in response noted that he has no knowledge of the said letter.

-citinewsroom

