Matthew Opoku Prempeh not the right running mate for Bawumia – NPP MP Andy Appiah-Kubi

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi has revealed that if he had his way Matthew Opoku Prempeh would not be the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general election.

Although it is not yet official, several reports indicate that New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has settled on the Energy Minister as his running mate.

Speaking to Joy News on the choice, Andy Appiah-Kubi said Mathew Opoku Prempeh is not the ideal person to join the Vice President on the NPP’s ticket for the December 7 polls.

He argued that this is because the Energy Minister does not have the influence needed to canvas votes for the NPP.

“Me, Appiah-Kubi if it was for me to choose I won’t choose Matthew Opoku Prempeh. The reason is he is not my preference. But that doesn’t mean that he is not qualified.

"I will want somebody who will be open to the people on the grounds, who will be able to deliver the votes, and who will also submit to the presidency. Someone who will also be important in bringing parliament to the Executive. I will probably select somebody who is accepted by the generals going to the war [the Parliamentarians],” Andy Appiah-Kubi said.

The Asante-Akim North MP continued, “We should find somebody who when the presidential candidate is not there will hold the hand of a member of parliament and go and conduct a campaign in their constituency. I don’t see that happening in this equation. He cannot hold my hand.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is reportedly set to have a meeting with the NPP Council of Elders before his choice of a running mate is officially announced.