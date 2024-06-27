Napo has no competence; his running mate pick just for regional balance — Mustapha Gbande

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) choice of Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias 'NAPO', as their 2024 running mate.

Deputy NDC General Secretary Mustapha Gbande said in an interview with Joy News' AM Show on Thursday, June 27, that NAPO's selection was purely based on regional representation rather than competence or credibility.

“We in the NDC were not surprised because obviously for a politician there would be a calculation of regional representation, so we believe that the Napo choice represents more of a regional balance other than an issue of competence and credible track record," Gbande stated.

He contended that "It is good that the NPP has chosen the Ashanti region. Obviously, he is coming from the Ashanti region, which is an NPP stronghold, but apart from that, it is not on the basis of merit in terms of track record, credibility, or performance.”

His comment comes amid reports that Dr. Bawumia met with President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, June 25 to present his choice for vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

According to sources, Bawumia selected Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate.

The meeting took place at Jubilee House, where Akufo-Addo shared his advice but accepted Bawumia's pick.

NAPO, 56, holds a medical degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and has served as MP, Education Minister, and currently Energy Minister.

He will formally present NAPO to the NPP council for approval before a public announcement.