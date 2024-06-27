ModernGhana logo
A/R: NSS prepares 12-acre land for graduates to venture into commercial farming

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The National Service Scheme (NSS) has prepared a 12-acre land at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region for personnel interested in commercial farming after completing their service.

The scheme will provide beneficiaries with farming inputs and the necessary support to cultivate the land.

Mr. Abonkrah Joshua, the Kumawu District Director in charge of Agro Service for NSS, stated that this initiative aims to encourage youth to engage in commercial farming, thereby reducing graduate unemployment in the country.

"This initiative is part of the NSS's efforts to contribute to the government's agenda of creating jobs and promoting agriculture in Ghana," he said during an interview with OTEC News on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

He noted that the arrangement would provide substantial revenue for the youth.

"Dozens of youth who graduated from various agricultural schools in the country have already shown interest in the farming arrangement. NSS will guide them and provide all the needed support to ensure they succeed in this commercial farming venture. We are not only bolstering food security in Ghana but also creating jobs for the youth at the same time," he said.

Mr. Abonkrah commended the Executive Director of NSS, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, adding that his sterling leadership has made this possible. He revealed that, under Mr. Osei Assibey's guidance, NSS has shown unparalleled commitment to supporting youth in agriculture to ensure food security and reduce unemployment in the country.

The scheme is encouraging more youth to take advantage of this opportunity to venture into commercial farming.

