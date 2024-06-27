NAPO's royal connection will boost NPP's chances in 2024 polls - Dr. Isaac Brako

LISTEN

Renowned Political Science Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Dr. Isaac Brako, has said Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's royal connection will be an added advantage to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls if he is accepted as the party's running mate.

According to Dr. Brako, Dr. Bawumia's decision to nominate his running mate from the Ashanti Region, specifically from the Manhyia Royal Palace, was a calculated attempt to maximize votes in the party's stronghold.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Dr. Brako observed that the NPP will make huge progress in the Ashanti Region with the Manhyia South MP as their running mate.

Dr. Brako added that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated his competence on countless occasions, making him the best to partner Dr. Bawumia.

He hailed Dr. Bawumia for making a decisive decision despite pressure from different quarters.

Dr. Brako's comment comes after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was reported to have proposed the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as his running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.