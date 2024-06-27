ModernGhana logo
Power fluctuations in parts of the country on Thursday due to system glitches — GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed power fluctuations experienced in parts of the country on Thursday to system glitches.

In a statement, GRIDCo's Manager of Corporate Communications, Dzifa Bampoh explained that the power system experienced a major disturbance which led to interruptions in Accra, Western and Northern regions.

The incident occurred around 2:41pm when the Accra Central - Achimota transmission line tripped due to a fault, causing other lines to also trip.

This resulted in some generating stations at Aboadze, Kumasi and Tema plants also going offline.

"The Ghana Grid System experienced a disturbance which led to interruption of power supply to some consumers in Accra, Western and the Northern parts of the country," the statement read in part.

GRIDCo said restoration efforts commenced immediately but apologised for the inconveniences caused to affected consumers.

"We are working to restore supply to all affected areas. GRIDCo apologizes for the inconveniences caused to all affected consumers," the statement read further.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Page: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

