Kumasi residents go gay over Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination as NPP running mate

Residents in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region are jubilating over the nomination of Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The residents have welcomed the Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's decision to nominate the Manhyia South MP as his running mate.

According to them, the former Education Minister, Dr. Prempeh, is a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of the country, particularly in the implementation of the Free SHS, which has transformed the education sector with a lasting impact on the nation.

Speaking to OTEC News, the residents noted that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a strong leader who puts the needs of people above all else.

They described him as a unifying figure who will help His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to govern the country with wisdom, creating more business opportunities, and improving economic growth and development.

The residents believe that Dr. Opoku Prempeh's nomination will boost the NPP's chances in the 2024 polls.

They are confident that the party will retain power come December 2024.