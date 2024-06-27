Founder of the Action Chapel International Prayer Cathedral, Bishop Emeritus James Saah, has opened up about how his mother's soft treatment almost derailed his life after marriage.

As the eldest child, Bishop Saah received special treatment from his mother, particularly when it came to meals, which was against his father's stricter approach.

Reflecting on his upbringing in an interview with JoyNews, Bishop Saah acknowledged that this favoritism became a habit that persisted into his married life.

"I was nearly ruined by my mother's pampering, being the firstborn. Her excessive affection was counterproductive, despite my father's efforts to correct it. I was favored, particularly with food. At 18, I developed a refusal to eat, which she indulgently accommodated."

Bishop Saah shared that this habit carried over into his early marriage during the '80s, leading to conflicts over food.

"In my early marriage, I carried over this nasty habit, refusing to eat over trivial matters. My wife would plead, but if I resisted, she'd discard the meal," he recounted.

He attributed a transformative moment in his life to divine intervention during his second year of marriage.

"After two years, hunger struck one night. The next morning, as I passed the fufu by the trash, God prompted me to change my ways and I repented," he expressed.