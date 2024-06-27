Orphans schooling due to Free SHS; vote for Bawumia else Mahama will cancel it — Omane Acheampong

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has called on Ghanaians to vote for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He says another victory for the NPP will help sustain the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and ensure children from poor backgrounds continue to access secondary education.

Speaking in an interview with Agyapa TV, Omane Acheampong said the Akufo-Addo government's Free SHS policy has significantly given access to secondary education for orphaned children who previously struggled to continue schooling after junior high school due to financial constraints.

"Under Mahama, orphaned children who completed JHS couldn't progress to secondary school. Some received assistance from individuals, while others were left behind.

“With Akufo-Addo's Free SHS, almost all orphaned children can now continue to secondary school, and many go on to Nursing Training and other tertiary institutions," he stated.

The gospel musician expressed concern that a return of the opposition NDC under John Mahama, who has promised to review the Free SHS policy, could scrap the program and deny orphans this opportunity for education.

"If we don't act and Mahama wins, he will scrap Free SHS first. Therefore, we must empathize with these orphans and vote for Bawumia to protect their access to Free SHS," Acheampong urged Ghanaians.