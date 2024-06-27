ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Orphans schooling due to Free SHS; vote for Bawumia else Mahama will cancel it — Omane Acheampong

Politics Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Boamah
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Boamah

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has called on Ghanaians to vote for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He says another victory for the NPP will help sustain the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and ensure children from poor backgrounds continue to access secondary education.

Speaking in an interview with Agyapa TV, Omane Acheampong said the Akufo-Addo government's Free SHS policy has significantly given access to secondary education for orphaned children who previously struggled to continue schooling after junior high school due to financial constraints.

"Under Mahama, orphaned children who completed JHS couldn't progress to secondary school. Some received assistance from individuals, while others were left behind.

“With Akufo-Addo's Free SHS, almost all orphaned children can now continue to secondary school, and many go on to Nursing Training and other tertiary institutions," he stated.

The gospel musician expressed concern that a return of the opposition NDC under John Mahama, who has promised to review the Free SHS policy, could scrap the program and deny orphans this opportunity for education.

"If we don't act and Mahama wins, he will scrap Free SHS first. Therefore, we must empathize with these orphans and vote for Bawumia to protect their access to Free SHS," Acheampong urged Ghanaians.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Power fluctuations in parts of the country on Thursday due to system glitches — GRIDCo Power fluctuations in parts of the country on Thursday due to system glitches — ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Boamah Orphans schooling due to Free SHS; vote for Bawumia else Mahama will cancel it —...

2 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande [File Photo] Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as running mate to Bawumia not based on compete...

2 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr [File Photo] It will be a blessing for NPP if the party loses election 2024 – Kwesi Pratt

2 hours ago

We thank South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt – Mahama to Ambassador Park Kyongsig We thank South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt – Mahama to Ambassador Park Kyon...

2 hours ago

NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Kufour needs to be saluted; his government was far better than Akufo-Addo’s — Fi...

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpa denies approaching Big Sea for ambulance purchase post parliamentary approval Richard Jakpa denies approaching Big Sea for ambulance purchase post parliamenta...

3 hours ago

Murder of Otumfuo’s Akyempimhene, 8 other cases halted over Jurors’ strike Murder of Otumfuo’s Akyempimhene, 8 other cases halted over Jurors’ strike

3 hours ago

NDC communications officer hangs dead in Awutu Senya West NDC communications officer hangs dead in Awutu Senya West

3 hours ago

I was fit when Godfred Dame asked me to secure fake excuse duty – Jakpa tells court I was fit when Godfred Dame asked me to secure fake excuse duty – Jakpa tells co...

Just in....
body-container-line