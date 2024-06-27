Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as running mate to Bawumia not based on competence – Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande has shared that the selection of Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is only to provide a regional balance for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Gbande, the Energy Minister has not been selected based on competence or merit.

Speaking to Joy News, the NDC Deputy General Secretary said it is obvious that Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been chosen over others because he is popular in the Ashanti Region.

“We in the NDC were not surprised because obviously for a politician there would be a calculation of regional representation, so we believe that the Napo choice represents more of a regional balance other than an issue of competence and credible track record. In fact, it is good that the NPP has chosen the Ashanti region.

“Obviously, he is coming from the Ashanti region, which is an NPP stronghold, but apart from that, it is not on the basis of merit in terms of track record, credibility, or performance,” Mustapha Gbande said.

Although there has not been an official announcement by the NPP or its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the choice of flagbearer, several media reports have indicated that the NPP flagbearer has presented Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s name to President Akufo-Addo.

The Vice President is set to have a meeting with the NPP Council of Elders before an official announcement on the choice of the running mate.