ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as running mate to Bawumia not based on competence – Mustapha Gbande

Politics Mustapha Gbande [File Photo]
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Mustapha Gbande [File Photo]

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande has shared that the selection of Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is only to provide a regional balance for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Gbande, the Energy Minister has not been selected based on competence or merit.

Speaking to Joy News, the NDC Deputy General Secretary said it is obvious that Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been chosen over others because he is popular in the Ashanti Region.

“We in the NDC were not surprised because obviously for a politician there would be a calculation of regional representation, so we believe that the Napo choice represents more of a regional balance other than an issue of competence and credible track record. In fact, it is good that the NPP has chosen the Ashanti region.

“Obviously, he is coming from the Ashanti region, which is an NPP stronghold, but apart from that, it is not on the basis of merit in terms of track record, credibility, or performance,” Mustapha Gbande said.

Although there has not been an official announcement by the NPP or its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the choice of flagbearer, several media reports have indicated that the NPP flagbearer has presented Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s name to President Akufo-Addo.

The Vice President is set to have a meeting with the NPP Council of Elders before an official announcement on the choice of the running mate.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Power fluctuations in parts of the country on Thursday due to system glitches — GRIDCo Power fluctuations in parts of the country on Thursday due to system glitches — ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Boamah Orphans schooling due to Free SHS; vote for Bawumia else Mahama will cancel it —...

2 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande [File Photo] Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as running mate to Bawumia not based on compete...

2 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr [File Photo] It will be a blessing for NPP if the party loses election 2024 – Kwesi Pratt

2 hours ago

We thank South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt – Mahama to Ambassador Park Kyongsig We thank South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt – Mahama to Ambassador Park Kyon...

2 hours ago

NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Kufour needs to be saluted; his government was far better than Akufo-Addo’s — Fi...

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpa denies approaching Big Sea for ambulance purchase post parliamentary approval Richard Jakpa denies approaching Big Sea for ambulance purchase post parliamenta...

3 hours ago

Murder of Otumfuo’s Akyempimhene, 8 other cases halted over Jurors’ strike Murder of Otumfuo’s Akyempimhene, 8 other cases halted over Jurors’ strike

3 hours ago

NDC communications officer hangs dead in Awutu Senya West NDC communications officer hangs dead in Awutu Senya West

3 hours ago

I was fit when Godfred Dame asked me to secure fake excuse duty – Jakpa tells court I was fit when Godfred Dame asked me to secure fake excuse duty – Jakpa tells co...

Just in....
body-container-line