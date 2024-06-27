ModernGhana logo
AEF 2024: Napo discuss efforts for sustainable energy sector to drive Ghana’s economic growth

Headlines Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Energy Minister
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Energy Minister

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has emphasised the country's commitment to achieving a sustainable energy sector that will power economic growth.

This, according to his post via X on Thursday, June 27, has taken centre in his ongoing participation in the annual Africa Energy Forum held in Barcelona, Spain.

In sideline meetings with officials from the World Bank and during a panel discussion on gas value chains, the Minister stressed the importance of "consolidated efforts towards achieving a stable, efficient, and sustainable energy sector that can drive Ghana’s economic growth".

He noted that "Africa’s industrialization will heavily depend on the expansion of natural gas usage, as it is the most viable fuel for power generation and other industrial processes amidst the global energy transition agenda."

Ghana is currently grappling with an unstable power supply and relies heavily on fossil fuels like natural gas and crude oil for its energy needs.

However, the minister expressed confidence that with the right investments and policies, the country can develop a resilient energy sector powered increasingly by sustainable sources.

In his remarks at the forum, Dr. Opoku-Prempeh said Ghana remains focused on "building a resilient energy sector that has the capacity to support Ghana’s economic growth, enhance the quality of life of citizens, and one that will exert itself as a leader in sustainable energy within the sub-region and beyond."

The annual Africa Energy Forum brings together energy ministers, private investors and stakeholders to discuss Africa's energy challenges and opportunities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
