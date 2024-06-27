Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has come to the defense of former ministers Moses Asaga and Inusah Abdulai Fuseini amid accusations of involvement in a "dirty money" scandal linked to real estate investments in Dubai.

An investigative report released in May 2024 by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged that Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and ex-Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, owns 20 apartments in Dubai, valued at over US$6 million.

The report, titled "How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate," outlines how various individuals, including politicians and criminals, conceal their wealth in Dubai through property investments.

The report also identified Moses Asaga, a former Deputy Finance Minister, as owning property in Dubai. Asaga is alleged to have invested $133,000 in a hotel in Dubai.

Speaking on his NDC 360 show on June 26, 2024, Sammy Gyamfi dismissed the allegations, asserting that the investments were legitimate and not connected to any form of corruption.

"Honourable Moses Asaga and Honourable Inusah Fuseini are the individuals captured in the report, not Mahama. I have heard Adom Otchere saying that this is the biggest scandal in the history of Ghana, but really, what is the corruption in this?" Gyamfi stated.

He elaborated on Asaga's financial history, highlighting his extensive career spanning over 30 years in various significant roles, including positions at Ecobank, GNPC, and several oil companies, as well as serving as the Deputy Minister for Finance.

"Moses Asaga is being accused of investing $133,000 in a hotel in Dubai. Go and read the reports, what are the real facts; he invested $133,000 in 2008 when he was in opposition," Gyamfi argued. "He paid the money over a period of 18 months for a single-room student apartment. What are they talking about?"

"Paul Adom Otchere is saying that this man cannot afford $133,000 in opposition to invest," he added.

Regarding Inusah Fuseini, Gyamfi emphasized that Fuseini has publicly refuted the allegations, asserting that the claims made in the report are false.

"Honourable Inusah Fuseini has set the records straight that what they are saying is not true and for that matter, he will engage his lawyers for legal action," he concluded.