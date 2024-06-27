ModernGhana logo
Ensure free and fair elections — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tells EC

By Reporter
The Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has urged the Electoral Commission to ensure this year's election is free, fair and transparent.

She said the just-ended limited registration and voter transfer exercises recorded pockets of violence across the country and it is imperative that the Electoral Commission put measures in place to avoid repeating same in the upcoming general elections.

"Ghana's democracy has over the years been the envy of many countries due to its nature of organising free and fair elections but the violence that is characterising our elections of late is very worrying," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

The NDC Running Mate said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV, as part of her one-day tour of the Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang urged traditional leaders to have an interest in how Ghana’s electoral system is being managed and speak out when the need arises in order to ensure violence-free elections. She also entreated the EC to be a fair referee by putting in place the right process without bias towards any political party.

On his part, the Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV said it would be a record for Ghana to get a woman as a Vice President, noting that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s exposure in academia would help her succeed as Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Osabarima Adusei Piasah also bemoaned the collapse of the agricultural business in the area, especially the work of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), and urged the next NDC administration to bring it back to life when the party wins the December 7 general elections.

